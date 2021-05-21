Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

