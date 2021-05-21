Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.54.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.