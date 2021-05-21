S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Achieves $92,241.84

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $92,241.84 and $1.31 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.