BASIC Hits Market Cap of $26.72 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. BASIC has a market cap of $26.72 million and $523,699.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

