Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £114.10 ($149.07) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,445 ($84.20) and a 12-month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £103.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Dividend History for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.