Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £114.10 ($149.07) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,445 ($84.20) and a 12-month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £103.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

