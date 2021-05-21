CUTcoin Price Tops $0.16 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $21.51 million and $1,794.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060434 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00269395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00037959 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,236,440 coins and its circulating supply is 137,236,440 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

