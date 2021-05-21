Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $16,439.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.37 or 0.01353457 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002703 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,954.64 or 0.98613544 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 724,225,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

