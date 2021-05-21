1World Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,496.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $17,496.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01096577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.85 or 0.09393364 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.