Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,463 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the typical volume of 765 put options.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

