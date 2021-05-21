Bruker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,780% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

