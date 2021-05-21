Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

SunOpta stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SunOpta by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STKL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.