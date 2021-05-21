Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $110.32 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Gas has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00026864 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $110.32 million and approximately $53.88 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00426100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01021505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030635 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

