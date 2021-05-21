Curate (XCUR) Price Down 46.5% Over Last Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00008131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,676 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

