Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,354 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $271,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

