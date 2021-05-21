Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $300,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $403.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

