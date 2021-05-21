Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.