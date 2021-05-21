Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

