FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Lowered by Colliers Securities

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SWK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. SWK has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.