Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,398 shares of company stock valued at $910,084 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

