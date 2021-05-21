Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.22 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,907,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

