Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $46,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $19.79 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

