Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $487,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $106.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.