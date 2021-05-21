Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

