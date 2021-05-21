Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.