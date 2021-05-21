Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $206.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.73.

NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

