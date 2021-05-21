Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

LOW stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

