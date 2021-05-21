Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $437.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

