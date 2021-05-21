Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 928 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

