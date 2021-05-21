Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

