Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

GDX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

