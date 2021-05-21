iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

