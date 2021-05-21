Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 167,593 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.53% of Pluristem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.