Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

