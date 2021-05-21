FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

