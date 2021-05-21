Transcat, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

