Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

