Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
