Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $3,973,795 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

