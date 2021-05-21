M&T Bank Corp Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

NYSE AJG opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.