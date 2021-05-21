Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

