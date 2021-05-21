1,710 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

