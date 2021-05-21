Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

