Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USL opened at $22.02 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

