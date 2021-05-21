Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD opened at $31.19 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

