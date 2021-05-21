Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$39.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.95.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

