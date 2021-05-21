Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.47 on Friday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.