Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

BERY stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

