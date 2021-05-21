BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $54.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NYSE:BJ opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

