DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of DKS opened at $83.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

