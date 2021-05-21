DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.
Shares of DKS opened at $83.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
