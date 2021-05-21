Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

