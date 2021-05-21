Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 467 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.